Heart Gallery of Texas unveils new semi-permanent exhibit at Sunset Mall

Heart Gallery of Texas and One Accord for Kids has made Sunset Mall their home for the foreseeable future.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wednesday morning officially marked a new home for One Accord for Kids and the Heart Gallery of West Texas as they opened their first exhibit inside Sunset Mall.

These organizations strive to help underprivileged youth around West Texas find their forever homes with adoption services for those in the foster care system.

Matt Waller, One Accord associate director, said there is a crisis of children in foster care in our region and hopes this exhibit can bring awareness and future families together.

"Most of the kids that will go into foster care are not going to be in their hometown. And they are certainly not going to be in the region [that they are used to]. They are going to be placed over 100 miles away. We need foster parents. We need adoptive parents, people to open up their homes that are willing to just take these kiddos in and just give them a life," Waller said.

The partnership between these two organizations and Sunset Mall is anticipated to be one that lasts for a significant period of time. All parties involved are excited for what is to come and believe this can help solve the numerous issues surrounding the youth in West Texas.

"This is a semi-permanent, I like to say, a long-term exhibit. So it's really going to be up as long as we can keep it going, as long as the Sunset Mall is excited about it." Waller said.