Hendrick Cancer Center teams with ATEMS to create anti-tobacco program

ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Cancer Center and the ATEMS High School Student Council have teamed up to create an educational program to leverage peer pressure for good to encourage youth to avoid electronic cigarettes and other tobacco-related products.

Earlier this year, Linda Neill, Hendrick Cancer Center manager for education services, trained several student council members in tobacco cessation principles. They created a program that included PowerPoint visuals and role playing to present to fifth graders at some Abilene Independent School District elementary schools.

“I normally do a ‘Say No to Tobacco’ talk to fifth graders,” Neill said. “The ATEMS students delivering the message on the harms of vaping, cigarettes and other tobacco products makes such a bigger impact than me. They did a wonderful job.”

Comments from the fifth graders who sent thank-you notes to the ATEMS students confirmed the presentation’s impact.

“It’s entertainment with a message – a great message. And, based on the comments, they got the message,” Neill said. "Vaping has become a chronic problem among older children. E-cigarettes are a way for adult smokers to wean off cigarettes, but in the hands of children, they are very dangerous.”

Research shows children who vape are more likely to transition to cigarette smoking. In addition, one e-cigarette cartridge can have as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes.

The added danger of youth vaping is the detrimental impact of that high dose of nicotine on the brain, which continues to develop until age 25. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nicotine use in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control. In addition, vaping causes irreparable damage to the lungs.

“Nicotine addiction at a young age has not only physical consequences but also causes mental and behavioral issues,” Neill said.

The ATEMS students also recalibrated the program and presented it to middle and high school students at Winters ISD. Neill commended the ATEMS students for enthusiastically embracing the community service project, which will continue in the next school year.

“I have loved this project. It’s been the biggest blessing personally,” she said.