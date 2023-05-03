Hendrick Health launches new mobile app

Inside Hendrick hospitals in Abilene and Brownwood, app users can find a department, patient floor and amenities.

ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health announced the launch of a new mobile smartphone app to help community members find providers, navigate campuses and access Hendrick patient portals in Abilene, Brownwood and the Big Country.

A release from Hendrick said the app also provides directions to facilities and services including radiology, labs, surgery, urgent care, emergency and more.

Inside Hendrick hospitals in Abilene and Brownwood, users can find a department, patient floor and amenities such as restrooms and cafeterias with turn-by-turn guidance from current location to destination.

“We are very excited about this new tool to help our patients, families and visitors connect with Hendrick,” Brad Holland, Hendrick Health president and CEO said. “It’s important to offer technology that will provide easy access to our services. With a large majority of our communities already using smartphones for searches, directions and paying bills, it made sense for us to provide this avenue to connect with Hendrick.”

Key features of the Hendrick Health app include:

Find and favorite your physicians or locations

Step-by-step directions inside hospitals

Access patient portals

Pay a bill

Stay up-to-date with Hendrick Health news

The app is now available for download at the App Store for iPhone users and Google Play for Android users by searching for Hendrick Health.