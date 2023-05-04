Hendrick Regional Blood Center encouraging O-negative donations

The HRBC is currently experiencing low levels of O-negative blood.

ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Regional Blood Center is currently in need of extra O-negative blood donations.

HRBC has been directly impacted by the national O-negative shortage and is asking for donors to help this week at 1701 Pine St. or one of the 19 medical locations.

The Pine Street location will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.- noon Saturday.

A mobile blood drive location is open 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday in Sweetwater, 1510 Lamar St.