Hiring event March 10 organized by San Angelo State Supported Living Center

The event will take place between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Wingate by Wyndham, 3620 S. Jackson Street.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Adults with intellectual disabilities might need extra assistance in having access to food, water, housing, etc.

Located in Carlsbad, San Angelo State Supported Living Center houses approximately 130 adults with cognitive impairments and on March 10, the organization is hosting a hiring event in San Angelo.

"It's a mega hiring event," San Angelo State Supported Living Center volunteer service department community relations director Heather Cavin said.

"It's a one stop kind of event so just bring your I.D. You can go through and do everything for the hiring process in one day and then you can start your career with us," she added.

The event is scheduled between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Wingate by Wyndham, 2620 S Jackson Street and the center is looking to fill a wide variety of roles.

Some of the open positions include direct care staff, licensed vocational nurse, registered nurse, housekeepers, maintenance, vocational staff and more, according to Cavin.

Potential employees will need to bring a driver's license for proof of identification, then the organization will take fingerprints and compile background checks.

Department heads will also be present and attendees will have the opportunity to meet future employers, participate in interviews and potentially get hired all during the course of just a few hours.

"We're all one team," Cavin said. "So our motto is one team, one dream, so we would love to have anybody come and join our team and make the lives of our residents better."

Every Wednesday, the San Angelo State Supported Living Center hosts hiring events at Workforce Solutions Center, 202 Henry O Flipper Street.

For Cavin, Friday's event will help increase awareness about the center and its mission to help others.

"It's all about teaching them [the residents] skills that they need so they can be successful citizens, so we need people that wanna help others and are passionate about that to work with us," she said.