A history of Allen Premium Outlets

ALLEN, Texas — Police are still at Allen Premium Outlets and the mall is still being evacuated following a shooting Saturday afternoon that left multiple victims.
The outlet mall is located at 820 W. Stacy Road just off US Highway 75 taking exit 37. It's a popular shopping destination in the North Dallas metroplex, with more than 120 outlet designer and name-brand stores. Several popular stores located at the mall include Nike, Kate Spade, The North Face and Michael Kors.
Allen Premium Outlets is owned by Simon, who own outlets across the country and across the state of Texas. Other outlets owned by Simon in the DFW area include Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, Grapevine Mills, Firewheel Town Center in Garland, University Park Village and The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth and North East Mall in Hurst.