Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination

The transformation begins Nov. 18 with eight unique, decorated villages.

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!

Beginning Nov. 18, Houston First and Central Houston will transform downtown Houston into a holiday destination called City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic.

The destination, which will be mostly free and open to the public, features eight unique, themed decorated villages.

It all begins Friday night at 5:30 with a ceremonial lighting ceremony on the Avenida.

Santa's Village will allow kids to get a picture taken with Kris Kringle every Friday and Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Santa's Village will be located at Main Street Square, which is known for its vibrantly lit 40-foot water bursts, and its 250-foot-long, eight-inch-deep reflecting pool.

There's also the Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street which will have 100,000 LED lights from Lamar to Preston and feature an 80-foot light tunnel across from The Hobby Center.

Downtown will also feature ice skating, lights for gazing and family-friendly activities all across the area. You can explore all eight villages from Nov. 18 until Jan. 2.

Here's a full list of all eight villages:

  • Main Street Square – Santa’s Village
  • Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street
  • The Plaza @ Avendia - Deck the Trees
  • Marriott Marquis – Texas Winter Lights
  • Market Square Park – Mistletoe Square
  • Wortham Theater – Sugar Plum Plaza
  • Hilton Americas – Land of Sweets 
  • Discovery Green – Holiday Ice Village

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube


