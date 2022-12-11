Downtown Houston is being transformed into a holiday destination

The transformation begins Nov. 18 with eight unique, decorated villages.

HOUSTON — It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays in H-Town!

The destination, which will be mostly free and open to the public, features eight unique, themed decorated villages.

It all begins Friday night at 5:30 with a ceremonial lighting ceremony on the Avenida.

Santa's Village will allow kids to get a picture taken with Kris Kringle every Friday and Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Santa's Village will be located at Main Street Square, which is known for its vibrantly lit 40-foot water bursts, and its 250-foot-long, eight-inch-deep reflecting pool.

There's also the Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street which will have 100,000 LED lights from Lamar to Preston and feature an 80-foot light tunnel across from The Hobby Center.

Downtown will also feature ice skating, lights for gazing and family-friendly activities all across the area. You can explore all eight villages from Nov. 18 until Jan. 2.

Main Street Square – Santa’s Village

Winter Wanderland on Bagby Street

The Plaza @ Avendia - Deck the Trees

Marriott Marquis – Texas Winter Lights

Market Square Park – Mistletoe Square

Wortham Theater – Sugar Plum Plaza

Hilton Americas – Land of Sweets

Discovery Green – Holiday Ice Village