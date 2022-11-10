Holiday pottery sale celebrates San Angelo art

The sale is set for Dec. 15-17 at the Concho Clay Studio.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holidays right around the corner, now is a popular time to search for unique gifts for family and friends.

From Dec. 15-17 at the Concho Clay Studio in San Angelo, a holiday pottery fundraiser and silent auction are taking place to encourage and support the local clay community.

From 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15, ceramic art will be available for bidding in a meeting room at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St. There will also be art activities, photos with Santa and refreshments at the Coop, 427 S. Oakes St.

Between 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16, there will be free gifts for the first 20 shoppers and from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Dec. 17, SAMFA galleries will be open to the public as usual.

Ceramic pieces for sale were created by community members, students and staff in the area and some of the profits will be distributed towards the Visiting Artist Workshop Program.

This program enables artists to come to San Angelo from across the United States so they can teach classes at the studio and sales will support travel, lodging as well as the Angela Gallia Memorial Scholarship, which provides free art classes for high school students.

All refreshments for events will be sponsored by H-E-B, Long*horn Coffee, Helen's Bistro and Bakery and Halfmann's Cake Cottage.