Man hit, killed by Houston police officer responding to call, HCSO says

The sheriff's office said the officer was responding to a call without lights and sirens on when he hit and killed a man on Aldine Bender.

The brother of the victim identified him as Caleb Swafford. Cameron Swafford said his brother was crossing the street to go stay with a friend in a nearby apartment complex.

"If I was speeding down the street and I hit somebody, I’d be in jail right now. The same consequences should happen you know?" Swafford said.

This happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Aldine Bender Road near Lee Road just west of the Eastex Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation, said the officer was responding to a call without lights and sirens on when he hit and killed a man who was standing in the middle lane of traffic.

Investigators said the police officer involved turned around to try and help but Swafford died.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Vehicular Crimes Division said it doesn’t look like speed was a factor in the crash but that will be part of the investigation. They are also looking for surveillance video of the incident.

The Houston Police Department said the officer involved has been with the department for two years. He will be placed on administrative leave as an investigation is done.

Eventually, a grand jury will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate in the case.

“These cases are incredibly tragic for everyone involved, the officer included,” Teare said.

This is the second deadly auto-pedestrian crash involving a Houston police officer in less than a week.