How Ramadan is observed at Goodfellow Air Force Base

This religious holiday takes place every year for 29-30 days.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For approximately 29-30 days every year, members of Muslim faith observe the religious holiday of Ramadan, which involves fasting from sunrise to sunset.

In San Angelo, this period of observance is honored by students and religious leaders at Goodfellow Air Force Base who have strengthened a community of connection with one another.

"There's been a lot of support from the chaplain community here but also from my unit that I work with and go to school at," student and lay leader, Capt. Jamal Shareef, said. "They have been extremely helpful in setting up a prayer room for us as well as Ramadan Mubarak fliers. They just want us to feel welcome."

Shareef first moved to the base in January 2023, where he met Airman First Class Aicha Cherif. The two became friends and felt a bond through their shared beliefs.

"I got to meet with a lot of people that actually knew Muslims and Islam...I felt like I was really welcomed, so that was something I was really happy to see," Cherif said.

Each morning, Muslims can eat a meal at sunrise called Suhoor and each night, they break the daily fast during what is called Iftar.

There is now a small community of Muslims at GAFB who share a meal every Friday night at Iftar, typically consuming natural nourishment like fruits, dates and water.

"We train together but now we're also praying together, breaking bread together so it's not just American Muslims, it's international Muslims coming together to all celebrate from around the world," Shareef said.

Ramadan is a significant period of renewal and revival which honors the time when the Prophet Muhammed heard scriptures from God.

Towards the end of the holiday, Muslims honor the Night of Power when it is said Mohammed received revelations.

This holiday happens at different times every year during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims often attempt to lessen screen time, snacking or other similar habits and although this can be challenging, Shareef, Cherif and others know they are not sacrificing alone.

"There are times when it is more difficult but I think the thing that makes it easiest is when you have over 1.6 billion Muslims doing it around the world with you," Shareef said.

17th Training Wing Chaplain, Major Jeremiah Blackburn, oversees Taylor Chapel on the base and he mentions the importance of respecting all religions.

"The military is big on First Amendment rights," Blackburn said. "You know, we defend the constitution for others, we want to ensure our fellow brothers and sisters in arms have those rights, as well."

The end of Ramadan is a period called Eid al-Fitr where Muslims break their fast for good and celebrate with one another. This year, Cherif looks forward to sharing this meal at her supervisor's house along with fellow airmen.