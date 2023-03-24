"How the Fed Failed to Achieve its Mandate:" Angelo State University hosts free guest speaker presentation

American Institute for Economic Research senior fellow Thomas L. Hogan will be speaking about price inflation and related topics.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Inflation, politics and the federal reserve will all be topics of discussion March 28 at Angelo State University.

At 5:30 p.m., American Institute for Economic Research senior fellow Thomas L. Hogan will be offering a free presentation on "How the Fed Failed to Achieve its Mandate," sponsored by the Texas Tech Free Market Institute at ASU.

The presentation will take place on campus at Cavness Science Building, Room 100, 2460 Dena Drive and will cover issues like climate change and income disparity, which impact inflation as a whole.

Hogan first received his education from the University of Texas and he then went on to achieve a Ph.D from George Mason University.

He has also been employed in various roles at Rice University, Troy University and West Texas A&M University, while his research has been published in multiple journals.

Additionally, he has served roles with Merrill Lynch, the World Bank, the Cato Institute and banks across the United States and in Europe.

More recently, Hogan worked for Housing and Urban Affairs for the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, where he served as chief economist.