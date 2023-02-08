How to access the Super Bowl on FOX West Texas

The "big game" takes place Feb. 12. Here's what you need to know.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVIII in Glendale, Arizona.

In order to watch the "big game," it can be beneficial to understand how to access FOX West Texas from a technological standpoint, especially in areas where there might be more issues connecting to a television network.

There are six steps to take in order to access the Super Bowl for most viewers.

First, hit select/menu while using a remote, then find channel/broadcast and hit air/over the air/AOT to begin scanning.

Then, click auto-scan/auto-program. When asked to scan for channels, hit "yes" and wait.

After a few minutes, 6.1 FOX West Texas should load and viewers will then have access to the game.

Additionally, those with a television that has an antenna should face their receiver according to location.