Howard College San Angelo announces partnership to provide training for correctional facility

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Howard College Adult Education and Literacy announced a partnership that will bring education opportunities to individuals in a community correctional facility.

Beginning in June 2023, Howard College will collaborate with the Concho Valley Female Community Corrections Facility to offer certified maintenance technician training.

The initiative reflects Howard College's commitment to expanding educational access and fostering inclusive learning environments. By addressing the specific needs of individuals in the correctional system, the program is aimed at equipping them with valuable skills, enhance their employability and ultimately reduce the likelihood of recidivism.

The training will provide participants with comprehensive instruction and hands-on experience in various maintenance disciplines. Through a combination of classroom teaching and practical training, participants will develop essential skills in electrical systems, HVAC systems, plumbing, carpentry and general facility maintenance.

Howard College will work closely with community correctional facility staff to ensure the smooth implementation of the program. The curriculum will be tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by incarcerated individuals, promoting personal growth, empowerment and successful reintegration into society.

By offering this training to individuals in the community correctional facility, Howard College Adult Education and Literacy aims to break down barriers and provide a pathway for them to rebuild their lives and make meaningful contributions to their communities. The program represents a transformative opportunity for personal and professional development, fostering a sense of purpose and hope for a brighter future.

As part of Howard College's ongoing commitment to adult education and the rehabilitation of individuals in the correctional system, this partnership stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and the potential for positive change.