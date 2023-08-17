Hormel sends hundred of thousands of cans of SPAM, other resources to Hawaii

The Minnesota-based company announced that it's sending more than 264,000 cans of SPAM to Maui, and designed a new t-shirt to raise money for relief efforts.

AUSTIN, Minn. — Hundreds of thousands of cans of SPAM are headed for Maui after Hormel Foods announced it was sending food and other resources to help those impacted by the deadly wildfires that devastated the region.

The Minnesota-based company announced Thursday that it's sending more than 264,000 cans of SPAM to Maui, and designed a new t-shirt to raise money for relief efforts. For decades, SPAM has been popular among Hawaiians. According to Hormel, more than seven million cans of SPAM are consumed each year in Hawaii.

The cans will be distributed by Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization founded back in 1994 that helps provide resources following natural disasters.

“We are so grateful for our partners like Convoy of Hope and local Hawaii retailers who are helping us get more product to people in need as quickly as possible,” senior SPAM brand manager Jennesa Kinscher said in a news release. “The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the SPAM® brand. Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back.”

The company also designed a "SPAM loves Maui" t-shirt what is being sold online at their SPAM Shop. All proceeds for the shirts will go directly to the Aloha United Way's Maui Relief Fund.

