Deputies shoot murder suspect firing at officers in Atascosa County, officials say

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday at I-37 at exit 117 near the border between Bexar and Atascosa County.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspect in a Corpus Christi murder who fired at deputies on I-37 near the Atascosa County line.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday at I-37 at exit 117 near the border between Bexar and Atascosa County.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said his department received a call of a murder suspect travelling northbound on I-37 in a black F-150 truck. The truck was spotted by an investigator with the DA's office. Deputies tried to pull the suspect over, but he took off. Deputies chased him at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour before they threw down spike strips.

The suspect crashed and got out of his vehicle with a gun and was wearing a ballistics vest, Sheriff Soward said. The suspect then started shooting at officers, who fired back, hitting the suspect. The suspect was killed in the shootout.

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office asked the Texas Rangers to assist in the investigation. Officials in Corpus Christi say a woman's body was found earlier Friday morning. The suspect, who has not been identified, was wanted in connection with her murder.

I-37 main lanes are closed in both directions as law enforcement investigates. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!