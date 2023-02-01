Open grocery stores hard to find, residents reluctantly hit the icy streets in some communities across North Texas

Emergency crews remained busy answering service calls about wrecks and fender benders on Wednesday.

DALLAS — Two days into the winter storm, and some daring drivers continued slipping and sliding their way across parts of North Texas.

“It’s all ice, all on the roads. Everywhere,” said Thomas Lopez as he helped some drivers who got stuck in a parking lot

Emergency crews remained busy answering service calls about wrecks and fender benders on Wednesday.

Some residents in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas reluctantly hit the icy streets. The Knight family walked more than one mile to find groceries. They picked up bread, eggs, meats and other items.

“I don’t do cold. I don’t normally come out in this,” Quija Knight said.

Open stores were hard to find due to the weather.

"Everything is closed in this area. Jefferson, Oak Cliff. Everything is closed,” said Li Castillo.

A Fiesta grocery store on W. Jefferson Boulevard was among the few places people found open on Wednesday.

“I called before I came and they said that they was open,” said Lagarrett Douglas.

Though, customers said staffing appeared to be limited.

“It’s like two lanes open, and it’s very few inside," said Douglas.

Navigating the icy streets was a challenge, even for public transportation. DART buses were among vehicles getting stuck. Crews were busy getting those buses out.

“We’ve been seeing people get stuck out here. We’ve been trying to help them out. Like, some of the people stuck in the parking lot. We’ve been trying to help them get home,” said Lopez.

Some neighbors took time to assist those drivers who needed help in the dangerous road conditions.