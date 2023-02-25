Idaho man breaks world record for most Q-tips in beard

Idahoan Joel Strasser broke his 13th Guinness World Record last week by putting 2,470 Q-tips in his beard in front of the famous Las Vegas sign.

BOISE, Idaho — Back in 2021, Idahoan Joel Strasser appeared on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in an attempt to break a world record for putting the most pencils in his beard. In December 2022, Strasser set another Guinness World Record for the most baubles in his beard.

Fast forward to this month, and the records keep coming. On Feb. 18, Strasser set another Guinness World Record in Las Vegas by putting the most cotton buds – also known as Q-tips – in his beard.

The most recent record-setting accomplishment came in front of the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign, located in the heart of Nevada.

Strasser told KTVB he was set world records with his beard for things such as "toothpicks, straws, paper straws, golf tees, chopsticks, Christmas ornaments, clothes pins."

He said hundreds of people were taking pictures with the famous sign, but ended up taking pictures with him as he was sticking Q-tips in his beard.

"This is a brand-new record title that no one held," Strasser said.

Strasser said he put 2,470 Q-tips in his beard to set a new Guinness World Record. The accomplishment took him abut two hours.

"I could have done even a little more, but that's all I brought," Strasser said. "I didn't think that I would be able to do more than that."

The cotton-bud stud now holds 13 world records. Strasser said he is already working on another one.

When Strasser was a kid, he checked out the Guinness World Record book from the library and said he was going to be in that book someday. Now, his dream has come true.

His message to the public: dreams do come true.

