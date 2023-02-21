New version of 'In God We Trust' bill to get hearing in House panel

The Idaho House Education Committee debated the language of the bill related to displaying the motto in public schools.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House Education Committee on Wednesday voted to print a new bill that would require posters displaying the motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed “in a conspicuous place” in Idaho public schools -- if they were furnished or paid for by private donations.

Rep. Jeff Cornilles (R-Nampa) on Wednesday morning presented a new draft of his proposed legislation, now House Bill 195, which included new language barring posters and framing from showing lettering, logos, images or likenesses other than what’s required under the legislation.

When a similar bill was sent to the House floor, Cornilles said, he heard concerns from other lawmakers.

“The issues were if somebody donates these signs, these posters of ‘In God We Trust’ and it has a logo on it of their business or the charity or a family name or whatever else on there, is that appropriate? And a lot of you didn’t think it was appropriate, and I concur,” Cornilles said as he presented the new draft. “We took it back and we put those sideboards in.”

The House Education Committee agenda item regarding Cornilles’ RS – or routing slip – not yet printed as a bill, was titled “Display the United States National Motto in public school buildings.” According to United States Code Title 36, Section 302, “In God We Trust” has, by law, been the U.S. national motto since 1956. It replaced the original motto, “E pluribus unum,” with is Latin for “from many, one.”

Rep. Steve Berch (D-Boise) clarified his position on the issue shortly before the committee voted.

“The challenge with bills like this, or to have objections or concerns about bills like this is that somehow it will be interpreted that you’re voting against ‘In God We Trust.’ I would just ask the committee to consider that any concerns about the bill have nothing to do with the motto itself,” Berch said.

Berch asked what flexibility school districts will have in receiving donated posters and what, exactly, constituted “conspicuous” display of the motto.

Cornilles didn’t specify rules for “conspicuous” display. As for donations, he said it would be up to each school district to decide whether to accept a donation, whether it’s in the form of a sign or cash.

Rep. Greg Lanting (R-Twin Falls) wanted to make sure there was flexibility for schools regarding things like the size of the display, which is not specified in the bill. Lanting is a former teacher and middle school principal. He said he “proudly” displayed a flag bearing the text of the motto and the Pledge of Allegiance at his school.

“Nobody told me I had to put it up. I wish we could get back to that,” Lanting said.

Among other provisions, the bill says the motto “must” be displayed if a poster or framed copy is donated to the school.

Berch wanted to know if the bill would require a school to display more than one sign if multiple signs were donated to one school.

“I just want to understand if this bill is, unintentionally, in the way it’s worded, inviting or in any way, because of the word ‘must,’ limiting what a school district can decide in regard to these other attributes of this bill,” Berch said.

Cornilles said if he were a donor, he would donate cash for a sign, “and then the school gets to choose.”

“I’m guessing, I’m pretty sure, pretty clear in talking with other states that have done this that people are doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. They believe in our national motto. They believe in the school and in supporting our kids, so they’re going to do what’s right for the school,” Cornilles said. “I’m guessing most of them will go to the administration with this and say, ‘I’m wanting to donate. Do you want me to produce the signs? Do you want me to give you cash?’”

Lanting, who said he supported the bill, said several of the terms Cornilles used in that response gave him concern.

“You kept saying ‘I guess, I assume.’ All those words aren’t typically connected around statutes, ‘cause that’s typically where things get in trouble.” Lanting said. “If we have to clean it up in the future, I guess that’s a possibility as well.”

The House Education Committee will hold a full hearing on the bill at a later date.

