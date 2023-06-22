Inaugural dean appointed for Angelo State's new digital education center

Dr. Sandra Mohr has been appointed as ASU's first dean of digital learning and instruction.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Sandra Mohr, previously the dean of academic resources and administration at the New England College of Optometry in Boston, Massachusetts, has been appointed as Angelo State University's first dean of digital learning and instruction, effective Aug. 1.

Mohr will oversee ASU's new Center for Digital Learning and Instruction to provide collaborative leadership and vision for the expansion and enhancement of the university's online academic courses and degrees.

Additionally, she will collaborate with the Office of Communications and Marketing to identify new digital marketing strategies for ASU's online programs to attract additional students.

"I am delighted to become a member of the esteemed Ram Family as the inaugural dean of digital learning and instruction," Mohr said. "It is a tremendous privilege to collaborate closely with the exceptional faculty, dedicated staff and visionary administrators in leading digital learning and instruction at ASU. My primary objective is to cultivate an unparalleled online learning experience for students by spearheading the identification of novel online programs and enhancing student services and support systems. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the innovative and progressive culture of this institution, and I eagerly anticipate making a transformative impact on the future of online education at ASU."

Dr. Clifton Jones, ASU vice provost, led the search committee to find the first dean to lead the CDLI and its initiatives as ASU seeks to increase the number of courses offered online and add more 100% online degree programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

"Under Dr. Mohr's leadership," Jones said in a release from ASU. "The CDLI will provide invaluable assistance to our academic departments and faculty that will enable them to help the university reach these goals."

Established May 1, the CDLI will be a centralized office of technical expertise, guidance and support for all of ASU's online programs and faculty, while also providing online students with academic advising and individualized assistance in connecting with the full array of student support services, including financial aid, counseling, tutoring and career services.

"Dr. Don Topliff, our provost and vice president for academic affairs, and I are confident that Dr. Mohr has the necessary background, experience and leadership skills to successfully lead our efforts to expand our online presence and implement the digital education strategy plan prepared for us by Anthology," Jones said.

At the New England College of Optometry, Mohr managed a $4 million budget and directed 16 academic resource departments including instructional technology, admissions, financial aid, the library and educational effectiveness. She also served two years as interim chief academic officer and dean of academic affairs and administration.

Prior to joining NECO, Mohr served as director of the Institute of Learning for the Online Learning Consortium, a national nonprofit organization of higher education leaders dedicated to advancing quality digital teaching and learning. She also spent 15 years as a curriculum developer and lead faculty member at the University of Phoenix online institution of higher education.

Mohr has also served in various leadership positions at the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Urban College of Boston and Lesley University, as well as an online education consultant for Clemson University and the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.