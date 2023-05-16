Increased law enforcement presence at Sonora ISD because of social media threat

Sonora ISD Superintendent Michael Kissire said the district was made aware of the threat Monday and contacted the Sonora Police Department.

SONORA, Texas — Sonora Independent School District has an increased law enforcement presence campuses after district officials became aware of a social media threat that mentioned Sonora Monday.

"The threat is through social media shares that have been posted across several states," Kissire said in a note to parents. "The threat has named schools in our region. Sonora ISD was very recently named, and Sonora ISD takes the threat seriously."