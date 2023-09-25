'The Myth of Skyrocketing Inequality' guest presentation planned at Angelo State

Sponsored by the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute at Angelo State University, the presentation is free and open to the public.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Phillip Magness, F.A. Hayek Chair in Economics and Economic Research at the American Institute for Economic Research, will give a special guest presentation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Angelo State University Mathematics-Computer Science (MCS) Building, 2200 Dena Drive, Room 100.

Sponsored by the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute at Angelo State University, the presentation is free and open to the public.

In his presentation, "The Myth of Skyrocketing Inequality", Magness will examine patterns of economic inequality over the last century to answer the questions, "Is inequality skyrocketing in the U.S.?" and "Are low federal tax rates to blame?" He will also discuss how recent data findings indicate that claims of skyrocketing inequality are wildly exaggerated and that external factors like recessions and wars, rather than economic policy, are responsible for changing levels of income concentration.

Magness, a research fellow at the Independent Institute libertarian think tank, previously spent more than a decade teaching public policy, economics and international trade at various institutions including American University, George Mason University and Berry College. His work encompasses the economic history of the U.S. and Atlantic world with specializations in the economic dimensions of slavery and racial discrimination, history of taxation and measurements of economic inequality over time.

His work has appeared in the Journal of Political Economy, Economic Journal, Economic Enquiry and Journal of Business Ethics and his writings have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Newsweek, Politico, National Review and Chronicle of Higher Education.

He holds a doctorate from the George Mason University School of Public Policy.