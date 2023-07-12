Inmate found after walking away from Taylor County work crew

A female trustee on an outside work crew walked away from the Taylor County Law Enforcement Center Thursday morning. She was found two blocks away.

ABILENE, Texas — A Taylor County outside work crew trustee is facing new charges after walking away from the Taylor County Law Enforcement Center Thursday morning.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said inmate Angela Trueblood was found approximately 20 minutes after she escaped, just two blocks east of the Law Enforcement Center.

Female trustees are low-risk inmates and allowed to leave the jail to work. They are rewarded with good time towards their sentence so they can get out of jail sooner.

The TCSO said Trueblood took advantage of a reward system intended to help inmates get out of jail and return to society.