International Quilt Festival underway in Houston

Tens of thousands of people from all over the world attend the event each year to admire the beautiful works of art, shop and take quilting classes.

Example video title will go here for this video

The International Quilt Festival runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center where 1,100 quilts will be on display. They are judged and prizes are awarded in several categories.

Editor's note: The video above is from the 2021 Quilt Festival

Tens of thousands of people from all over the world attend the event each year to admire the beautiful works of art, shop and take quilting classes.

Quilting boomed in popularity during the pandemic when people were stuck at home. It gives quilters an outlet to express themselves and each quilt tells a story.

Quilt Festival hours

Thursday, Nov. 3-Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quilt Festival tickets

General admission: $15

Seniors 65+, students and military: $12

Children 10 and under admitted free with paying adult.

Note to weekend attendees: The Astros will be hosting Game 6 Saturday night and possibly Game 7 Sunday night. Minute Maid Park is near the GRB so parking could be a challenge. Keep that in mind if you're attending the Quilt Festival or the games and leave extra time.

Photos: 2022 Quilt Festival 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

Photos: 2021 Quilt Festival 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9