Into the Warmth program activates for expected freezing temperatures

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For anyone in San Angelo seeking shelter in the predicted freezing conditions, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition is initiating the "Into the Warmth Program" for Friday, Nov. 11.

The program provides shelter to individuals and families when the nighttime wind chill temperature is predicted to reach below 35 degrees.

If you or someone you know needs shelter from the cold, go to St. Paul Presbyterian Church, 11 N. Park St. between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to check in and receive a voucher and transportation to a motel room.