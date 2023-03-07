8-year-old believed to be shot by celebratory gunfire in Dallas apartment has died, police say

The child was shot while he was in bed watching a movie on Sunday night. On July 7, police updated the boy died from his injuries on July 6.

DALLAS — New details emerged Tuesday in the investigation of an 8-year-old boy who was shot in his Dallas apartment while in bed on Sunday night.

Police sources told WFAA that investigators believe the child, identified as Kyrie Barnes, was shot by celebratory gunfire as people were setting off fireworks in the area.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 2 in the 8000 block of Rothington Road, just east of Skyline High School.

Barnes was in bed with his mother and other children and was watching a movie on an iPad when he was shot, according to sources.

Barnes was transported to a hospital in critical condition. On July 7, Dallas police said Barnes died from his injuries on July 6.

A source said fireworks and gunfire were heard during that time and that investigators haven't been able to determine where the shots came from. Numerous shell casings from different guns were found all over a parking lot outside the apartment, according to sources.

Investigators are waiting for ballistics tests to help them in their search for any suspects, according to sources.

Neighbors who spoke to WFAA on Monday said they heard the gunshots while fireworks were going off.

"All of a sudden, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow!" Ricky Barnes said about the gunfire.

"I feel sorry, because I'm a dad. Can you imagine, something like that could happen to me?" Sule Garcia told WFAA. "Tomorrow there are going to be a bunch of fireworks and guns. Don't let your kids go outside."