Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst to give keynote speech at West Texas Legislative Summit

Ernst is a junior senator who was the first woman elected as a senator in Iowa in 2015. She served in the US Army and the Iowa National Guard.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A junior senator from Iowa, Joni Ernst, will be the keynote speaker at the 19th annual West Texas Legislative Summit Aug. 1 in the C.J. Davidson Conference Center at Angelo State University.

This year's summit will focus on federal issues with the overarching theme of “Food, Fuel, and Enforcement: West Texas Securing the Nation.”

The summit will highlight agriculture, energy, economics and national security. Honorary co-hosts are Congressman August Pfluger, Sen. Charles Perry and State Rep. Drew Darby.

Ernst is the junior senator from Iowa whose career includes serving in the U.S. Army and the Iowa Army National Guard, where she retired as a lieutenant colonel. She served as a company commander during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Ernst assumed office in 2015 as the first woman from Iowa elected to either house of Congress. Additionally, she is the Senate’s first female combat veteran. She currently chairs the Senate Republican Policy Committee, serves on the Armed Services Committee, the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee and the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee.

This year's summit will kick off with the Summit Soiree, previously referred to as the dinner and reception at 6 p.m. Monday, July 31.

There will be an opportunity to meet with various legislators, agency leaders, panelists, sponsors and other attendees. The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce said it anticipates more than 400 people from across the state and country to attend the summit.

A full day of panel discussions will begin at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“We are honored to have Senator Ernst as this year’s West Texas Legislative Summit keynote speaker,” Chamber President and CEO, Walt Koenig, said in a release from the Chamber. “Her long and dedicated service has earned her great respect both on Capitol Hill and across the nation. Her committee assignments related to the armed services, agriculture and small businesses align well with our interests in West Texas. Having such a prominent senator as our keynote speaker is a great testament to the importance of San Angelo and of the significance of our summit.”