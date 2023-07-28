Is Arkansas getting a Buc-ee’s? | Here’s what we know

It’s the rumor everyone is talking about. Will Arkansas soon be home to a big-named beaver? We dug through the paperwork to see the whole picture.

BENTON, Ark — Many rumors and stories are floating around that a Buc-ee's could be coming to Central Arkansas.

The buzz comes after My Saline reported that the Benton Advertising and Promotion Commission approved the purchase of land near the Haskell exit off Interstate 30.

"The anticipated commercial purpose will be a travel center with an investment of around $60 million," a Benton Advertising and Promotion Commission member said during a meeting on Thursday.

No one we spoke with from the City of Benton was able to officially confirm the famed travel center in those plans for the land.

However, we can connect some dots, and you can draw your own conclusions.

The company that purchased the land is CSMS Management, LLC, based in Pearland, Texas, in the same location as a corporate Buc-ee's store.

CSMS Management, LLC, paid nearly $80,000 per acre for the land off Haskell and Interstate 30. The proposal shows that they'll create 250 new jobs, pay between $16-$18 an hour, have a 401(k) plan, insurance and nearly three weeks of PTO.

A quick search on Buc-ee's website shows they offer those same benefits.

When we called CSMS Management, LLC., a Buc-ee's employee answered. The address for this company is 11200 W Broadway in Pearland, an address the Buc-ee's website shows jobs for.

While we wait for official confirmation, one thing is clear. If this travel center is built, it'll mean a lot more than just beaver nuggets and brisket.