North Texas mom accused of fatally stabbing three children indicted on three counts of capital murder

ITALY, Texas — The Italy, Texas mother accused of stabbing three of her children to death and attempting to kill two others has been indicted by a grand jury after first being arrested in early March.

Shamaiya Hall, the 25-year-old suspect, was served five indictments Wednesday, three of them charging her with capital murder and two more charging her with attempted capital murder. If found guilty of capital murder, Hall could potentially be sentenced to life in prison without parole or death.

The incident unfolded on March 3 at a home near Stafford Elementary School in Italy, a town of around 2,000 people located off Interstate 35E in Ellis County, south of Dallas.

A search warrant for Hall states she allegedly stabbed her children when a CPS worker, who suspected Hall of having unsupervised visitations with her children, arrived at the scene to check on her unannounced.

The children had been previously placed by CPS under the guardianship of another relative.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office confirmed that CPS had been at a home on the street where the crime took place, and then quickly called 911 for help.

A search warrant return detailed multiple pieces of evidence taken from Hall's home, including a knife blade with blood on it, a large stainless-steel knife with blood on it, a black knife handle and a stainless-steel knife from the back bedroom.

Hall had been previously arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing her sister's boyfriend in 2017.

