It's not too late to file your taxes

The co-owner of Liberty Tax has been working seven days a week to help complete people's taxes before the deadline.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Tax day is approaching this week.

The co-owner of Liberty Tax says it's not too late to file.

Joe Mihalka has been working seven days a week to help complete people's taxes before tax day.

He says many people have been in and out of his business over the weekend, trying to file their taxes before they get penalized.

He has some advice for those last-minute filers.

"The biggest penalty the IRS has is the failure to file penalty, so if you're required to file a return, and you owe taxes, that is one of the biggest penalties that's out there," said Mihalka.

The deadline to file your taxes is this Tuesday, April 18.

