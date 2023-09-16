Jacqueline Craig, who settled with City of Fort Worth for $150k after viral arrest, dies at 53

Craig's family filed a lawsuit against the city in 2017 after they say Fort Worth police violated their constitutional rights during their arrest.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jacqueline Craig, whose viral arrest led to a $150,000 settlement with the City of the Fort Worth, has died at 53.

Craig's attorney, Lee Merritt, confirmed to WFAA that Craig died Friday due to pancreatic cancer. Merritt said more details on her death would be released Sunday and details on a memorial service would be released soon as well.

The arrest first occurred nearly six years ago, with video of the arrest going viral, gaining more than 5 million views and causing protests in the city calling for the arresting officer, William Martin, and former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to be fired.

The lawsuit accused Martin of using excessive force and alleged Fort Worth policymakers — specifically Fitzgerald, Mayor Betsy Price and the Fort Worth City Council — in general, failed to supervise or discipline officers who used excessive force and failed to try to identify those officers.

Martin had responded to Craig's call for police assistance in December 2016. Craig had called 911 to report that her son had been choked by a neighbor. That's when Martin was caught on video questioning Craig's parenting.

The lawsuit describes how she and the officer became involved in a heated exchange that ended up with Craig and her 15-year-old daughter being forced to the ground and placed in handcuffs, all while a Taser was pointed at them.

Fitzgerald was fired in May 2019 after serving as police chief for three-and-a-half years. Martin received a 10-day suspension following the incident.

Merritt said the incident led to the Fort Worth community being empowered to have a voice in city policy.

"So many members of the community are now regular attendees to city council meetings," he said at the time. "But not only that, we’ve seen commissions that have been put together in Jacqueline Craig’s honor, that have been put together to discuss ways that the expansive Fort Worth Police Department can be reformed. And we’ve seen some reforms implemented that I think will make the community a safer place.”

Jason Smith, a Fort Worth Discrimination Lawyer and Civil Rights Attorney, said while he was glad to see the Craig family was getting compensation, they deserved more.