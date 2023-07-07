Japanese hot pot restaurant to open in West Texas

Shabuya will host a soft opening July 11 in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Authentic Asian dining isn't always easy to come by.

For one San Angelo resident and business owner, a love of traditional cuisine has inspired him to open a new Japanese restaurant in West Texas.

"We received so much love from people and people are really craving the Asian food," Blue Tiger and Shabuya owner Huey said.

Huey first opened Blue Tiger to serve authentic boba tea to the people of San Angelo.

Now, he is venturing into the restaurant business to provide gourmet hotpot dining with a buffet style establishment.

The new restaurant, Shabuya, will welcome customers with a soft opening from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. July 11, 3029 Sherwood Way.

"With the buffet line, it's gonna be 100% sophisticated Asian dishes focused more on the fresh ingredients and the healthy side of the dish," Huey said.

Colorful posters brighten the white restaurant walls with a folding screen partition to divide the space.

As customers enter, each table will host a gas burner with two broth options currently available: mushroom or Sichuan spicy soup.

From there, protein options include pork belly, chicken, ribeye, salmon, shrimp and more.

Customers can also create customized sauces while adding various noodles and vegetables to their hotpot dish.

This all-you-can-eat experience starts at $21.99 for lunch and $29.99 for dinner.

There will also be a sushi bar and four-five different desserts including panna cotta, mango pudding and ice cream.

For Huey, his main goal is to provide a unique dining experience to the San Angelo community.

"We feel the people in San Angelo deserve something like that, something that can make San Angelo more diverse," he said.