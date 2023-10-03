Jarrell Fire Department mourns loss of 25-year-old engineer

According to the department, the engineer had been battling brain cancer.

JARRELL, Texas — The Jarrell Fire Department is mourning the loss of 25-year-old Engineer Jake Owen who died after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer on Monday, Oct. 2.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Owen was hired in October 2018 and was fully dedicated to serving his community.

The department stated, "Engineer Jake Owen was not only a remarkable firefighter, but also a beloved colleague, friend, and family member. His commitment to protecting our community was evident in every action he took, and his selflessness was an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him."

The department also extends their condolences to Owen's family, friends and colleagues during this tough time.

