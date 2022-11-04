Jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in high speed Lamborghini crash

Businessman Jason Adams was behind the wheel of the sports car that hit the floodwall on Tchoupitoulas Street, killing 23-year-old Kristi Lirette in May 2016.

NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish jury has awarded the family of a woman killed in a Lamborghini crash in 2016 $51 million.

"For the first time in six and a half years the family got justice," said Brett Lirette to NOLA.com outside of the courtroom.

According to NOLA.com, Kristi Lirette was living in Gentilly and working at a restaurant on Freret Street when she and Adams had some drinks before getting into his car and heading down Tchoupitoulas in the direction of the Mississippi River Bridge.

Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman sentenced Adams to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended. The sentence was part of a plea deal between Adams and the state for a guilty plea to vehicular homicide. He ended up serving nine months in prison.

Police say Adams was driving at an estimated 118 mph when he hit a curb and crashed into the floodwall. Adams registered a blood-alcohol level of .11 percent in a test taken about three hours after the crash, according to police. The legal limit is .08 percent.

According to court documents, the jury awarded Lirette’s parents Brett Lirette and Diana King, a total of $24 million for their daughter’s wrongful death, $2 million or mental anguish, and $25 million in punitive damages.