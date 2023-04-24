Jasper ISD releases statement following after-prom party shooting that injured 9 teens

Officials believe the incident may be connected to a second shooting that also occurred over the weekend.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper ISD has released a statement following an after-prom party shooting during which nine teenagers were injured.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at an after-prom party with gunfire on County Road 263, just north of Jasper.

When officials arrived on scene, they found nine victims had been shot and were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The JCSO the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The school district released the following statement to the community regarding the incident:

JISD parents and community,

Early Sunday morning we were made aware of a shooting that occurred at an off-campus residence shortly after midnight. Several current and former students were injured. We first want to say that we are praying for them and thankful for God's hand in the situation. Several students present at the scene administered first aid and responded to the events in a courageous manner. JISD staff were at the ER most of the night to check on our students and will be there for their families in the days to come.

Jasper ISD has upgraded the safety of all schools this year by hardening our school security and hiring armed officers to be stationed on campuses daily. In light of this situation, we are working in conjunction with city, county, and state law enforcement agencies to provide a much greater presence this coming week at our campuses. We take the safety of our schools very seriously and will continue to be vigilant. We will continue to work with law enforcement in their investigation and they have assured us they are working to keep our schools safe.

Jasper ISD will provide counseling for any students who have been affected by this event. Counseling services will be provided for students on all campuses in Jasper ISD. In addition, Jasper High School students can report to the PLC Room for counseling services. We understand this will cause turmoil and confusion for our students and it is important that we provide help as soon as possible to our students whom this will affect emotionally. This was the main factor in determining that we will have school tomorrow. Also attached is a worksheet guiding parents on age-related reactions to tragedy.

For parents who may need counseling assistance, we have partnered with the Burke Center to provide services. Parents can contact the Jasper Burke Center office at (409) 384-6864.

We want to thank our community for all the prayers and love they have shown our kids and staff. We ask for continued prayers as we navigate this situation keeping our students' safety and well-being at the front of our thoughts.

God Bless,

John Seybold