'Jazz Combo Night' showcases Angelo State University musicians at the House of FiFi DuBois

The ensemble event is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. March 22 in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Latin jazz, free jazz, funk, hip hop and more will be showcased March 22 in downtown San Angelo.

From 7-9 p.m., musicians from Angelo State University's jazz ensemble will be performing during a free "Jazz Combo Night" event at the House of FiFi DuBois, 123 South Chadbourne.

ASU jazz emsemble director Dr. Trent Shuey and music faculty members will join the ensemble on stage, while instruments like trumpets, saxophone, piano and more will be showcased.

Following the entertainment, attendees will have the chance to perform alongside the musicians.