Jeni's creates limited edition Pop-Tarts flavored ice cream

The frozen treat will be available in stores and for nationwide shipping on June 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is releasing a new flavor of ice cream inspired by one of America's favorite breakfast pastries.

The ice cream company is teaming up with Pop-Tarts to make Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Ice Cream.

"Our tribute to the best thing to spring out of a toaster … possibly ever. Brown sugar-cinnamon ice cream and crumbled pastry with a caramel swirl," Jeni's wrote on its website.

Jeni's is also inviting fans to celebrate the limited-edition flavor by creating a dessert using Pop-Tarts or Jeni's Pop-Tarts-inspired dessert.