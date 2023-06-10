Jerry Seinfeld announces upcoming San Antonio show

The show is taking place at the Majestic Theatre Saturday, February 24. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Iconic comedian Jerry Seinfeld announced an upcoming show here in San Antonio.

The show is taking place at the Majestic Theatre Saturday, February 24. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m.

Seinfeld's show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning several Emmys, Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

MORE ON KENS 5:

Related Articles Haircutting skills put to the test at Battle of the Barbers

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.