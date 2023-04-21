'Jesus Rocks the River' hits the stage April 22 in San Angelo

This free live music event is scheduled from noon to 9 p.m.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the past three years, San Angelo's RiverStage has welcomed Christian musicians for one day only during "Jesus Rocks the River."

This free live concert event is organized by Fresh Start Ministries, an transition house specifically for women and children in the community.

From noon to 9 p.m. April 22, this annual tradition will continue once again with bouncy houses, a popcorn machine, free food and more.

The original idea came about from the late Danny McCrea, whose goal was to bring the community together.

"He was a visionary, he wanted to tell people about Jesus, he wanted to have a day where people could gather and just worship and he was honestly our biggest cheerleader as far as Fresh Start goes," Fresh Start Ministries director Cecily Miller said.

McCrea died in early 2023 and this year's event will be hosted in his honor.

Christian performers in attendance will include One Worship from One Church, Heir-Supply Ministries, Susan Landers Cobb and more.

Various sponsors like Foster Communications Co., Inc., ReddyIce, Braden & Sons Auction and more have also provided free activities to aid in the success.

A free meal will be served in the evening as well as communion for those who want to participate.

"Jesus said feed my sheep," volunteer David Bailey said. "That's what we plan to do."

One unique draw this year is a live auction, where one of the big ticket items is a guitar autographed by country music performers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, according to Miller.

Last year, there were 1,500 participants in attendance and this year, the organization hopes for even more.

Mostly, "Jesus Rocks the River" is a chance to connect community members from San Angelo as well as neighboring cities.

"It's about unity in Christ. I mean, we're all brothers and sisters in Christ," Miller said.