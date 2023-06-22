John Conlee concert at Cooper's rescheduled

The Christoval venue announced Wednesday evening the show has been rescheduled because Conlee is severely ill.

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — A much-anticipated concert featuring legendary music artist, John Conlee, has been postponed because of severe illness, Cooper's Bar-B-Q announced late Wednesday.

The show was originally scheduled for Friday, June 23. It will now be held Aug. 11.

Cooper's said all purchased tickets have already been transferred to the August date.

"Please keep them in your thoughts, as we all wish for a quick and complete recovery," a social media post said.