Julie Goodenough named 2023 Western Texas College Distinguished Alumni

SNYDER, Texas — The Western Texas College Foundation has named Julie Goodenough as the 2023 recipient of the Western Texas College Distinguished Alumni Award.

WTC said the award recognizes outstanding alumni who demonstrate leadership in their chosen profession and distinguish themselves through service to their community.

“I am surprised to receive this award while also being so very honored to be recognized by WTC!” Goodenough said. “I have great memories from my time here as a student athlete.”

She completed her 11th year as Abilene Christian University’s head women’s basketball coach in 2022-2023, and recently guided the team to its eighth consecutive postseason.

“Julie exemplifies the success we want for all WTC students,” Dr. Barb Beebe, Western Texas College president, said.

A native of Haskell, Goodenough graduated from Haskell High School. She attended WTC and played for the women’s basketball team, then known as the Lady Dusters.

“The student life was awesome, and the faculty were so invested in the students and were always willing to accommodate our travel schedule,” Goodenough said. “We felt like celebrities being the Lady Duster basketball team!”

After completing coursework at WTC, she transferred to the University of Texas-Arlington and played for two years while earning a bachelor's degree in exercise and sport science. After completing a master’s degree in sports administration at Texas Tech University, Goodenough served as the head coach at Hardin-Simmons University from 1993-2002 and Oklahoma State University from 2002-2005. She then coached at Charleston Southern University from 2006 to 2012, before starting at Abilene Christian University in 2012.

Goodenough earned her 200th win at ACU on opening night in the Moody Coliseum. Later in the season, she received her 500th career win when the Wildcats beat Tarleton. She enters her 30th season coaching women’s basketball in 2023-2024.

“Thank you so much for this recognition,” Goodenough said. “I am truly grateful.”