Junction ISD: Student who made school district threat in state custody

The district was made aware of a possible threat Saturday evening.

JUNCTION, Texas — A Junction Independent School district student has been taken into state custody after making a threat against the district over the weekend.

JISD Superintendent Ken Wimberley sent an "important information update" to parents Monday. In the update, Wimberley says the district received information Saturday evening (9/16) about a possible threat to the school district by a student that is currently enrolled in the district.

Wimberley said Junction ID has been working with the Kimble County Sheriff's Department over the weekend to ensure the safety of all JISD students and staff.

"Kimble County Officers have done an outstanding job," the update said. "Junction ISD and Kimble County/City law enforcement will continue to go above and beyond in order to keep our students, staff and community safe. God Bless All."

The Kimble County Sheriff's Office issued a release Monday afternoon saying it was made aware of a terroristic threat directed at the JISD at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday. The KCSO said it believed the information to be credible and took the threat "extremely serious and high priority".

Sheriff Allen Castleberry said his investigators immediately called an urgent meeting with key personnel to investigate the threat. During the investigation, one person was brought in to be interviewed and was found to pose a credible risk to the district.

That person, the KCSO said, was placed in state custody Sunday, Sept. 17. Investigators are continuing to look into the case and the student is still in custody.