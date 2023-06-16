Juneteenth Celebration of Culture includes three days of events in San Angelo

A parade, food vendors, Father's Day brunch and more are all part of the Blackshear Heights Family celebration.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Juneteenth has only been recognized as a federal holiday in the United States for the past two years.

On June 19, the country honors slaves who were emancipated in Galveston in the mid-late 1800s.

Now in 2023, Juneteenth events are celebrated across the country, including in San Angelo.

One West Texas organization, the Blackshear Heights Family, is hosting a three-day long celebration of culture with music, food vendors and more to honor this momentous date.

"Juneteenth is a big holiday in Texas, you know, it's starting to get bigger worldwide, United States-wide but mostly in Texas it's a really big deal," Blackshear Heights Family member Darryl Kelly said. "So every year, you know, we try to make it bigger and better."

Kelly has helped organize the event in recent years, which includes a parade, food vendors and a basketball tournament, as well.

The celebration begins June 16 with a block party followed by a 9 a.m. parade and day of activities June 17.

On Juneteenth itself, families can enjoy a Father's Day pancake brunch from 10 a.m.-noon.

For Kelly, his main focus is simple: showing up for the children.

"It's good to see kids out here having a good time," he said. "You know, some kids, this might be the only time they get to have a good time, eat good and all that, so it's pretty much rewarding."

Growing up, Kelly remembers going to the park with family and friends for Juneteenth celebrations.

As an adult, this is a tradition he wants to pass on to future generations, including his children.

He also believes in the importance of education and community when it comes to this newly established holiday.

"So I think it's important now people understand that it's not just a Black holiday, you know, it's not just a holiday for Black people, it's a holiday for everybody 'cuz freedom is very important," Kelly said.

The festivities will be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 2121 Martin Luther King Drive.