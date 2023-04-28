Junior League of San Angelo to host 10th annual 'Touch-A-Truck' event April 29

Families can get an up-close look at construction trucks, fire trucks, police cars, and more.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Construction trucks, fire trucks, police cars and more will be on display April 29 in the parking lot of Foster Communications Coliseum in San Angelo.

The 10th annual "Touch-A-Truck" event is being organized by the Junior League of San Angelo from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and is completely free to the public.

"It's a really good family-oriented thing to do," Junior League member and 2023 Touch-A-Truck chair member Cassie Garrison said.

The first hour of the event will be horn free while the rest of the day will continue as usual.

Attendees can expect to see members of the San Angelo Police Department, San Angelo Fire Department, San Angelo Independent School District, Goodfellow Air Force Base, local trucking companies and more.

There will also be local food trucks, which is the only part of the event where payment is necessary.

"All of these vehicles are out there and open for children to get on and get inside and then of course as adults, it's fun for us to get in, too so no one's feelings are ever hurt about that," Garrison said.

This year, there will also be a bike riding area as well as free autograph books for the first 500 children.

Participants will be able to walk around the parking lot while getting signatures and stickers from police officers, firefighters, vendors, etc.

Two H-E-B $50 gift cards have also been donated and can be won using tickets.

For Garrison, though, her favorite part of this annual event is connecting with the San Angelo community.

"When you come you just see these other little businesses that come out and just volunteer their time so they can just support kids in the community, it's a really great event," she said.