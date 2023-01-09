Juvenile injured in Brown County UTV rollover

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the victim's current medical condition is unknown.

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A juvenile who was injured in a Brown County UTV rollover had to be flown to Cook Children's Hospital, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said.

The BCSO responded to a call of a UTV accident with an unresponsive juvenile trapped under the vehicle on Jan. 6. Two juveniles were ejected during the rollover.

The rollover happened on private property near the 19000 block of US Hwy 279.

Other juveniles on scene got help from adults at the location. The trapped individual was freed and loaded into a personal vehicle, then driven toward Brownwood on Hwy 279. The victim was given CPR, and revived, by two juveniles while in route to meet emergency personnel.

The victim was transported to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood by Lifeguard EMS and later flown to Cook Children’s Hospital.