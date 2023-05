The meetings will take place on May 17-18, and discuss the proposal to permanently protect the wild lands of Big Bend National Park.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — "Keep Big Bend Wild" will be hosting two community meetings in May to discuss the proposal protecting the wild lands of Big Bend National Park.

The meetings will take place on May 17 at the Oasis Lodge Community Room at Far Flung Outdoor Center, and May 18 at the Alpine Public Library Community Room. Both meetings will start at 7:00 p.m.