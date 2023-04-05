Remembering the deadly May 4 shooting at Kent State University 53 years later

Four students were killed and nine others hurt on that historic date in 1970.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT, Ohio — May 4, 1970.

It’s a date forever cemented in Kent State University history as four students were killed and nine others hurt when the Ohio National Guard opened fire amid an anti-war protest on campus.

Those killed: Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder.

From noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, a gathering is planned at the May 4 site to commemorate 53 years since that unforgettable day.

A ringing of the Victory Bell and a moment of silence are set for 12:24 p.m.

“The annual commemoration allows members of the Kent State community and the public to gather in remembrance of May 4, 1970, share memories, reconnect with old friends and pass the lessons learned from the tragedy to new generations of students so they inquire, learn and reflect upon the history that occurred on their campus,” organizers noted in a press release.

Roseann “Chic” Canfora, who serves as chair of the May 4 Commemoration Committee, says the return to in-person events last year saw a significant increase in the number of participating students.

“Our goal this year is to celebrate a new era of collaboration around May 4 remembrance, one that embraces the opportunity to elevate the voices of today’s students and make May 4 meaningful to student activists now and in the future,” Canfora said.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous video to mark 50 years since the KSU shooting back in May of 2020.

The events of that day also inspired the song Four Dead In Ohio by Crosby, Stills and Nash, which you can hear in the player below.