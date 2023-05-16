Kevin Von Erich and his two wrestler sons are moving to Texas

TEXAS, USA — Kevin Von Erich and his two sons -- Ross and Marshall Von Erich -- have confirmed they will all be moving from Hawaii back to the Lone Star State shortly.
While the Von Erichs are household names in North Texas, that's not where they will be moving back to. Marshall Von Erich confirmed in a tweet that the new Von Erich headquarters will be located in Boerne, Texas, which is northwest of San Antonio.
Marshall Von Erich wrote in the tweet it was originally going to be just he and his brother moving to the state, but that they wound up getting a place big enough for all three of them.
Ross and Marshall Von Erich are tag-team wrestlers themselves, most notably working for Major League Wrestling. Relocating from Hawaii to Texas will likely mean an increase in the number of shows they will be wrestling as the cost of travel will be drastically reduced from what it would be flying them from Hawaii to the mainland.
Kevin Von Erich himself will be making his first public appearance in 20 years this September at the Majestic Theatre for a one-man show entitled "Stories from the Top Rope," where he will share stories from his legendary career as a pro wrestler along with his brothers, Kerry and David Von Erich.
The family also has a movie releasing soon about their life story, called "The Iron Claw." Currently in production, the A24 film will chronicle the history of the Von Erich brothers from their triumph to their downfall. Kevin Von Erich will be played by Zac Efron, while his brothers Kerry and David will be played by Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, respectively.