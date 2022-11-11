Kids share what kindness means to them

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn — Ahead of World Kindness Day, KARE 11 reporter Eva Andersen spent time with students at the International School of Minnesota to speak with them about the topic of kindness: what it means, how they show it, and what others can learn from them.
What does kindness mean to you?
Ruqiya Jama, 1st grade: It means helping someone.
Bella Salupo Brewer, 2nd grade: If someone drops something, you can help pick it up for them.
Ava Kletti, 11th grade: To me, kindness means true compassion for others.
Quinn Mark, 8th grade: It's something that helps form a community.
Matthew Eid, 11th grade: When someone does something for you without an expectation of getting something in return.
Arsal Chaudhary, 5th Grade: Being nice to everyone you know that is your friend and isn't your friend.
Sama Nachar, 3rd grade: Making them feel happy.
Minha Ali, 8th Grade: All are capable of showing it, it just takes courage to do so.
Can you think of a time when someone was kind to you that really meant a lot?
Sama Nachar, 3rd grade: They've helped me, like if I've said a word wrong.
Aayan Iqbal, 11th grade: During my SAT I forgot my calculator, and someone really nice offered me their calculator.
What are ways that you have shown kindness to others?
Kebeh (Grace) Temeh, 12th grade: How I show kindness to my elders is by respecting them.
Robin Liu, 12th grade: Holding the door open for others.
Kseniya Hnetsko, 12th grade: I love making surprises for my friends for their birthdays.
Sama Nachar, 3rd grade: I helped someone answer a question.
Ava Kletti, 11th grade: Driving people to practice, driving people home from practice.
Where did you learn to be kind, or who did you learn it from?
Ruqiya Jama, 1st grade: Myself!
Kebeh (Grace) Temeh, 12th grade: I learned kindness for my mother, because I feel like she has a really good heart.
Is being kind easy, is it hard, is it sometimes somewhere in between?
Kebeh (Grace) Temeh, 12th grade: I would say it's easy.
Arsal Chaudhary, 5th Grade: Easy.
Ava Kletti, 11th grade: It can be easy, but the really important times is when it's hard.
Victoria Garrigues, 7th grade: It is difficult to be kind if somebody is not kind with you, but it is important.
Do you think adults can learn from kids about kindness?
Arsal Chaudhary, 5th Grade: Definitely.
Ruqiya Jama, 1st grade: I can teach them how to be more kind.
Kseniya Hnetsko, 12th grade: Kids--they are very sincere. They don't think about future benefits or something they can get from acting kind.
Ava Kletti, 11th grade: Kids so easily can kind of put themselves in other people's shoes and as adults, learning how to do that again I think is really important.
