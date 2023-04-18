Kona Ice of San Angelo giving away free shaved ice for National 'Chill Out' Day

Kona Ice will be set up from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Walmart SuperCenter, 5501 Sherwood Way.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Kona Ice of San Angelo will be outside Walmart SuperCenter, 5501 Sherwood Way, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, for its National “Chill Out” Day.

Free cups of tropical shaved ice will be given to anyone who stops by as a way to ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

The event is open to the public.

National “Chill Out” Day is one of the many ways Kona Ice is encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona.

Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $35 million to the communities it serves.