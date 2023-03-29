Lake View High School Ambassadors prepare for first ever 'Spring Festival'

Easter eggs, food vendors, games and more will be at the school at 5:45 March 31.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Easter eggs filled with candy, food vendors, a special appearance from the Easter bunny and more will all be at Lake View High School March 31.

This brand new "Spring Festival" event is being organized by the Lake View School Ambassadors and will start at 5:45 p.m. at 900 East 43 St. in San Angelo.

"This is the first time Lake View has ever done anything like this...," Ambassadors president and senior Kerstin Perez said.

"We're hoping to leave a legacy...and have things like this happen years and years on from now," she added.

The Ambassadors organization prides itself on a mission of "Capturing Kid's Hearts" through philanthropic activities.

At Lake View, this includes being part of the "Lunch Buddies" program, where group members share weekly meals with children at feeder schools.

The program also helps organize school and district events, most recently including "San Angelo Reads" and "Manos a la Obra."

The group originally planned a Winter Wonderland event in December and they have spent the past four weeks organizing Friday's festival.

"We're gonna have a bouncy house, we'll have an egg hunt...we'll have food trucks out there, live music, games, prizes, stuff like that," Perez said. "And we also have a little bit of water games, as well."

The event ends at 7 p.m. but not before a special performance by musician Manny Campos, who is also an Angelo State University political science senior instructor.

In preparation for the festival, the team has been working on filling 2,400 plastic Easter eggs with candy for all to enjoy.

"It's kind of just something to bring the community together because on the north side, we don't have too many things that kind of bring us together as one," Perez said.

"And so we kind of do things like this to get the younger generation out there and get them more involved, especially with Lake View and get them excited for high school and to do things like this," she added.